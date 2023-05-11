South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for accessing ex-colleague's detention record

South Yorkshire Police has sacked a serving police constable for gross misconduct, after she was found to have accessed a former colleague’s custody detention record without a legitimate policing purpose.

The decision to dismiss Police Constable (PC) Leanne Clarke without notice was made at the conclusion of an accelerated misconduct hearing, which was held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Professional Standards Department in Sheffield.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state that PC Clarke accessed a former colleague’s dentention record ‘without a legitimate policing purpose’ on January 25, 2022.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine whether PC Clarke breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of confidentiality and discreditable conduct, through her actions.

“The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the [alleged] breach, and this amounted to gross misconduct,” the force said.

“The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice.”

Guidance from The College of Policing, which is a professional body for everybody working along policing, on professional standards states that public confidence and trust in policing can be ‘undermined by a failure to vet and manage misconduct and complaints or investigate counter-corruption activities effectively’.

The guidance continues: “It is, therefore, essential that such issues are dealt with openly and robustly in accordance with the Code of Ethics.