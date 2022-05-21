PC Inderjit Bassi is to face misconduct proceedings on Thursday, May 26 over their alleged use of police computer systems in March 2020.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is alleged that the officer has undertaken checks on the South Yorkshire Police computer systems in March 2020. The checks on police systems were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose.

A police officer in South Yorkshire faces the sack if they are found guilty of misusing force computer systems (Photo: Paolese - stock.adobe.com)

“It is also alleged that the officer failed to notify South Yorkshire Police of an association with someone believed to be involved in criminality.

“These are breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Honesty and Integrity, Duties and Responsibilities, Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct.