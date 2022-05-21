South Yorkshire police officer faces sack if found guilty of computer misuse

A South Yorkshire Police officer faces the sack if found guilty of using the force computer systems for non policing purposes.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 11:51 am

PC Inderjit Bassi is to face misconduct proceedings on Thursday, May 26 over their alleged use of police computer systems in March 2020.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire Police: This is how officers have been punished for misconduct

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is alleged that the officer has undertaken checks on the South Yorkshire Police computer systems in March 2020. The checks on police systems were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A police officer in South Yorkshire faces the sack if they are found guilty of misusing force computer systems (Photo: Paolese - stock.adobe.com)

“It is also alleged that the officer failed to notify South Yorkshire Police of an association with someone believed to be involved in criminality.

“These are breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Honesty and Integrity, Duties and Responsibilities, Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct.

“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”

MORE: South Yorkshire Police officer went on holiday to Greece while off sick and lied about attending funeral