South Yorkshire Police officer disciplined for use of excessive force against handcuffed prisoner
A South Yorkshire Police officer has been disciplined for using excessive force against a prisoner in handcuffs.
During a misconduct hearing, the officer accepted claims that excessive force was used in the back of a police vehicle.
The officer was accused of ‘pushing the arrested male onto the back seat, twisting his hands/wrists whilst in handcuffs and forcing his head down into the seat as well as threatening to kick the male in his testicles’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The officer accepted these allegations, but denied a further allegation relating to three elbow
strikes to the male’s chest, stating that this was an appropriate use of force.
“After hearing the evidence, the independent chair of the meeting deemed that the strikes were a legal and appropriate use of force in the circumstances and found that allegation not proven.
“In relation to the allegations admitted, the chair deemed that the allegations amounted to misconduct.”
The police officer was issued with a final written warning.