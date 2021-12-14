During a misconduct hearing, the officer accepted claims that excessive force was used in the back of a police vehicle.

The officer was accused of ‘pushing the arrested male onto the back seat, twisting his hands/wrists whilst in handcuffs and forcing his head down into the seat as well as threatening to kick the male in his testicles’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police officer has faced a misconduct hearing for using excessive force against a prisoner

South Yorkshire Police said: “The officer accepted these allegations, but denied a further allegation relating to three elbow

strikes to the male’s chest, stating that this was an appropriate use of force.

“After hearing the evidence, the independent chair of the meeting deemed that the strikes were a legal and appropriate use of force in the circumstances and found that allegation not proven.

“In relation to the allegations admitted, the chair deemed that the allegations amounted to misconduct.”

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been disciplined over the use of excessive force against a prisoner in handcuffs