South Yorkshire Police officer bailed after arrest over corruption claim and 'relationship' with victim of crime
A South Yorkshire Police officer arrested on suspicion of corruption and misconduct in a public office has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The Barnsley-based officer, who was arrested on September 13, was originally bailed until October, then this week and has now been re-bailed as the police probe continues.
South Yorkshire Police said the officer was arrested following concerns that the cop ‘was having an inappropriate relationship with a female victim of crime’.
The officer, who was working in a response team at the time, is suspended from duties.
Superintendent Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, said: "This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.
"We are committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police, and members of the public can be assured that any reports of this nature are dealt with swiftly and robustly.”