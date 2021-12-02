A police officer arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and corruption has been re-bailed

The Barnsley-based officer, who was arrested on September 13, was originally bailed until October, then this week and has now been re-bailed as the police probe continues.

The officer, who was working in a response team at the time, is suspended from duties.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, said: "This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.