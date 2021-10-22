South Yorkshire Police officer bailed after arrest over corruption and misconduct in public office allegations
A South Yorkshire Police officer arrested over corruption and misconduct in public office allegations has been bailed.
The Barnsley officer was arrested on September 13 following an internal report to South Yorkshire Police’s professional standards department regarding concerns that the officer was having an inappropriate relationship with a female victim of crime.
The police constable, who was working in a response team, was initially bailed until October 20 and suspended from duties.
The officer now has to answer bail on December 1.
Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of professional standards for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.
“We are committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police and members of the public can be assured that any reports of this nature are dealt with swiftly and robustly.”