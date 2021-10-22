The Barnsley officer was arrested on September 13 following an internal report to South Yorkshire Police’s professional standards department regarding concerns that the officer was having an inappropriate relationship with a female victim of crime.

The police constable, who was working in a response team, was initially bailed until October 20 and suspended from duties.

The officer now has to answer bail on December 1.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of professional standards for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.