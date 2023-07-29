News you can trust since 1887
Police officer allegedly used blue lights 'when not attending an incident' and his phone while driving

A South Yorkshire Police officer is at risk of losing his job, after he allegedly used his phone while driving and activated the blue lights of his police vehicle when he was not attending an incident.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST

David Harvey, a Police Constable with South Yorkshire will also have to answer to a third allegation of making a false declaration on a South Yorkshire Police vetting form at his misconduct hearing, which is scheduled to take place on August 3, 2023.

Giving notice of PC Harvey's misconduct hearing, documents published by SYP state: "It is alleged that, in July & October 2022, the officer drove a police vehicle with blue warning lights when not attending an incident.

"On 2 occasions in July & October 2022 the officer drove a police vehicle whilst using a mobile telephone.

"It is further alleged that in December 2021 the officer made a false declaration on a South Yorkshire Police Vetting form.

"These are breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty & Integrity, Confidentiality, Discreditable Conduct, Orders & Instructions and Duties & Responsibilities."

If proven, PC Harvey's alleged conduct would amount to breaches of the Standards, which are 'so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct'.

South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’.

The other panel members should be an ‘officer of at least the rank of Superintendent and an independent lay person, selected from an approved list held by the Office of the PCC’.

