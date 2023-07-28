A South Yorkshire Police officer is set to face a misconduct hearing, after he was allegedly recorded on a Snapchat video, using a word which is 'racist, offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory'.

The allegation has been made against Police Constable Austin Ainsworth, with his misconduct hearing scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Giving notice of PC Ainsworth's misconduct hearing, documents published by South Yorkshire Police state: "It is alleged that, in June 2022, the officer was recorded on a Snapchatvideo in which he was seen and heard using a word which is racist, offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory."

The documents state that if PC Ainsworth's alleged conduct is proven it would amount to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour (SPB), which are 'so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct'.

The officer is accused of breaching the Discreditable Conduct and Equality & Diversity aspect of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’.