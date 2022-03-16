South Yorkshire Police mount search for missing man last seen in Swallownest

The 41-year-old, referred to only as Andrew by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen at around 1.20pm yesterday (March 15) on Aughton Road.

He is white, 6ft 2ins tall, of a stocky build and and has dark hair.

Missing Andrew was last seen on Aughton Road, Swallownest

He was last known to be wearing a grey hooded jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.