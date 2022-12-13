South Yorkshire Police makes first non-fatal strangulation charge in Barnsley under new law

South Yorkshire Police has charged a perpetrator under a new law to prevent non-fatal strangulation.

The law, which came into force in June, means abusers who strangle their partners in an attempt to control or induce fear will face up to five years behind bars.

A male was charged with the offence and others in Barnsley, and received a three-year custodial sentence on September 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a meeting of the Police and crime commissioner’s public accountability board on December 12, Simon Wanless, Barnsley’s district commander said: “We’ve had one of the first prosecutions for non-fatal strangulation.”

The law, which came into force in June, means abusers who strangle their partners in an attempt to control or induce fear will face up to five years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber added: “Our charge rates for domestic abuse are some of the highest in any police force.”

A report to Dr Billings added that 35 domestic violence protection orders have been granted, as well as 67 disclosures provided under the domesticviolence disclosure scheme in the last three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protection orders can be used following a domestic incident where violence has been used or threatened, to provide short-term protection to the victim where there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution and allows for support services to intervene.

A disclosure request, also known as Clare’s Law, allows disclosures to be made to victims in relation to the previous offending of a partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,532 reports of domestic abuse were made in Barnsley in the last three months – a rise of six percent when compared to the previous three months.