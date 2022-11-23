They are searching for a 45-year-old Rotherham woman called Verity, who was last seen at around 3.15pm yesterday on Station Road, Kiveton Park. And they are looking for a 24-year-old Barnsley man called Connor was last seen between 10pm and 11pm yesterday off Sidcop Road, Cudworth.

There is no suggestion that the disappearances are linked.

Verity is described as white, slim and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long, black calf-length padded jacket with the hood up, jeans and white trainers.

Connor is white male, 185cm in height, skinny and has blond, hair which is usually slicked back. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with a blue jacket.