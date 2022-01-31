South Yorkshire Police launch hunt for three puppies and dog stolen in Doncaster burglary
Police have launched a hunt for a three puppies and a dog stolen in a burglary in Doncaster.
Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of the animals which were taken from a house in the area last week.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On 27 January we received a call to report a burglary at a property in Hatfield Woodhouse.
"It is believed that offenders gained access to the property between 2pm and 6pm.
“Three French Bulldog puppies and a three year-old Boston Terrier were taken.
“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist with their enquiries.
“If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 978 of 27 January 2022.”
Police in Doncaster have previously reported a rise in dog thefts across the town and nationally during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously with information on 0800 555 111.