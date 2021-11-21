South Yorkshire Police issue warning over spate of burglaries in Meersbrook, Sheffield
Police have issued a warning to residents of a Sheffield suburb which has been hit by a spate of burglaries.
South Yorkshire Police said there had been numerous break-ins reported on Carrfield Road, Rushdale Road and Rushdale Avenue, in Meersbrook, over the last few weeks, and the force has been visiting homes in the area in an attempt to raise awareness and catch the culprits.
PCSO David South said: “Please be vigilant and lock doors and remove keys from locks next to windows and letterboxes at night.”
