South Yorkshire Police and the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership are both supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s campaign urging drivers against using mobile phones while behind the wheel – pointing out that it costs lives.

It is reported that motorists are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision while using a phone than those who don’t.

South Yorkshire Police said many people are “addicted to their mobile phones” and officers are increasingly seeing drivers use their phones for texting, social media, taking photos and videos while driving.

In a national campaign, to run for three weeks, officers have vowed to “pro-actively educate drivers and enforce against those caught”.

Roads Policing Acting Inspector Brandon Brown said: “There are penalties for using your phone - six penalty points and a £200 fine. If you have passed your driving test in the last two years, you will also automatically lose your licence but this still doesn’t seem to deter drivers, but the thought of killing or seriously injuring someone should. This is the reality of why it is against the law.

“We know that the majority of the public understand the consequences of people using their mobiles and are against drivers doing so, and that’s why we encourage those who have dash-cam footage of drivers using their mobiles to submit it through our online portal, as together we can create safer roads.”

Using a hands free device not illegal, but motorists can still be prosecuted if it affects their ability to drive safely.

Joanne Wehrle, manager of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: “It’s absolutely vital that we continue to emphasise the dangers of being distracted by a mobile phone while in the car.

“We will be asking drivers if a text or call really worth points, your licence, your job or your life?