South Yorkshire Police issue wanted man appeal after £4,000 of jewellery is stolen in Rotherham
This man is wanted by police in South Yorkshire investigating a burglary in which more than £4,000 of jewellery was stolen.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 7:36 am
Detectives have appealed for help to find Jason Russell, aged 33, who is wanted in connection with the theft from a property in the Great Park Road area of Rotherham on June 7 this year.
He is white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and believed to be living in Kimberworth.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 668 of June 7.