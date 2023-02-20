Launching a public appeal today (Monday, February 20), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At approximately 7.25pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 it is reported that a man in his 20s was sexually assaulted inside the toilets at Rotherham’s bus interchange.
“The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was able to push the suspect away from him and left the toilets, but is it understood the suspect followed him before leaving towards the train station.
“Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him. Do you know this man?”
The spokesperon said the force has released this CCTV image of an individual they believe could hold ‘important information’ about the reported sexual assault.
Call police on 101, quoting crime reference 14/18487/23.