A woman from Sheffield returned to her Upperthorpe home to find a man inside during a burglary, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

It is reported the victim returned to her address on St Philip’s Lane at around 4.03pm on November 29, 2022, where she challenged the man, before he fled. The victim is said to have later discovered £60 had been taken.

As part of their investigation, South Yorkshire Police officers have worked with the victim to produce an E-fit of the suspect. The man has been described as being a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall and aged in his late 20s to early 30s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises him and can help investigators can contact the force using their webchat or online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 630 of November 29, 2022. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to their website.