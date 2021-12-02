The annual four-week crackdown was launched yesterday in a bid to save lives in the run up to Christmas and New Year, when some motorists may be tempted to get behind the wheel after a drink or taking drugs.

Last December, 764 drivers were breathalysed and 75 were found to be over the drink drive limit – 9.8 per cent of those stopped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership manager, Joanne Wehrle and Inspector Jason Booth, of South Yorkshire Police's roads policing group, have launched the annual anti-drink driving campaign

A total of 397 drivers were checked for cannabis and cocaine use across Yorkshire and Humberside, and 63 tested positive - 15.9 per cent.

South Yorkshire Police said motorists are three times more likely to crash if they have been drinking alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs is said to double the likelihood of being involved in a collision.

The force is warning motorists that they could still be over the limit the following morning after a night out.

Roadside checkpoints will be set up for tests to be carried out.

The law is the same for both drink and drug driving offences - a possible six months behind bars, an unlimited fine and a driving ban for at least one year.

Superintendent Lydia Lynskey, of South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “We see people taking risks and getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs at all times of the year.

“In recent weeks we have seen an increase in these type of offences, so this campaign begins at a very opportune time. Our commitment to safer roads will continue. Throughout December, officers will be carrying out roadside breath tests and drug wipes to ensure that those driving over the alcohol limit or driving whilst under the influence of drugs are caught and prosecuted.

“There is no way to know how fast your body will process alcohol and everyone is different. Please think before you get in a car. Is it really worth it?”

Joanne Wehrle, manager of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: “All we want is for the people of South Yorkshire to enjoy time with their loved ones safely.

“People will of course be partying and celebrating, which is great. But we have to remember that alcohol affects us all differently and even the smallest amount can be dangerous when driving or riding.

“Not only does it slow down signals to the brain, alcohol reduces vision and gives us a surge in confidence - meaning we are more likely to take risks. With reduced reaction times and the ability to spot hazards also reduced, anyone driving under the influence of drink or drugs really is putting themselves and others at risk of a collision.

“Our message is simple: avoid alcohol if you are driving. We encourage people to have ‘none for the road’ because any amount impacts on safety. Plan ahead, take public transport, book a taxi or take it in turns to be designated driver and always look out for your mates.