South Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of man they want to speak to in connection to Sheffield robbery

Officers are asking for the public’s help in  identifying a man in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
At around 3am, on Monday October 23, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports that a man had been robbed of his personal belongings on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre.

Dominic Hurst, aged 34, of Attercliffe Road, has been charged with robbery in connection with this incident. He has been remanded in police custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday December 1.

Inquiries remain ongoing and officers are keen to speak with a man pictured in CCTV as they believe he may be able to help in their investigation. 

Police officers investigating a reported robbery would like to speak to the man pictured for his assistance in the investigation.Police officers investigating a reported robbery would like to speak to the man pictured for his assistance in the investigation.
If you know the man pictured, please pass on information by calling the police on 101 or on their website, and quoting incident number 88 of October 23.

Alternatively, you can anonymously pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website- Crimestoppers-uk.org.

