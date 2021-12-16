He is said to have entered the store on Constable Road, Hemsworth, on November 26, at around 6.15pm, when he also damaged a plastic screen at the counter before stealing a bunch of scratch cards.

Police want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 715 of November 26.

Detectives investigating a robbery at a Co-op on Constable Road in Hemsworth, Sheffield, want to speak to the man pictured