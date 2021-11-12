Detectives are investigating after the girl’s parents raised the alarm following the incidents which happened during the morning on three different days in or around Alexandra Park in Swallownest, Rotherham.

The police appeal follows a warning issued to parents by Aston Academy earlier this week, which said it had received a report of an ‘unknown male approaching young people’ in the park before the start of the school day and urged parents to ‘speak to your child about remaining extra-vigilant and staying safe’.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after a man wearing a balaclava repeatedly approached a teenage girl in Swallownest, Rotherham (stock police crime image)

A police spokeswoman said: “We were informed by a member of the public on Monday (November 8) that a man had approached their teenage daughter on three occasions and attempted to talk to her around the Wesley Avenue area in Rotherham.

“The incidents all occurred at just after 8am on Thursday, November 4, Friday, November 5, and Monday, November 8.

“The man is believed to be in his 20s and was dressed from head to toe in black with a balaclava rolled up. He was riding a green push bike.

“​Anyone who was in the area at these times and saw anything suspicious, has CCTV which may have captured the incidents or who has information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 473 of November 8.