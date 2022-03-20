South Yorkshire Police 'increasingly concerned for welfare of missing boy, 13

A police search has been mounted for a missing 13-year-old boy from Barnsley, with police officers said to be growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 12:36 pm

The teenager, Byron, has not been to his residence since Thursday, March 17, but was last seen in the Monk Bretton area yesterday.

He is white, slim and has brown hair.

Byron, aged 13 and from Barnsley, has been reported missing from home

Byron is believed to be wearing block jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers. He is known to frequent both the town centre and Monk Bretton.

