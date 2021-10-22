South Yorkshire Police in urgent bid to trace Neil Kirton over assault and threats
A police hunt is under way for a South Yorkshire man – Neil Kirton – who is wanted over reports of an assault and threats.
Kirton, aged 55 and from the Maltby area of Rotherham, is wanted in connection with reports of incidents on July 6.
South Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since then to trace Kirton but to no avail.
He is of a medium build with grey, cropped hair. He has tattoos on his arms and a tattoo of a cross and flowers with the text 'Jackie and kids' on his left hand.
He is known to frequent Morrison Avenue and Churchill Avenue in Maltby.
South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Kirton, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 792 of July 8.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.