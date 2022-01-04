South Yorkshire Police has launched a recruitment drive for more detectives

Degree holders with an interest in becoming a detective are being encouraged to apply to join the force.

This is the first time South Yorkshire Police has recruited specifically for detectives and comes as the force continues its biggest recruitment drive in living memory which will see 1,400 officers join the force by March 2023.

Applications are encouraged from people across all communities and cultures, and from all backgrounds - whether a university leaver or someone simply looking for a career change.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “I am delighted to launch this new entry route into South Yorkshire Police.

“Being a detective is not your everyday job. You will hold one of the most vital roles within our community, protecting the vulnerable, catching criminals and delivering an outstanding service to victims, witnesses and the public. You will manage and conduct complex investigations, in a role that requires you to routinely do what many others couldn’t or wouldn’t.

“South Yorkshire Police seeks to be the very best we can be for our communities. We serve a diverse mix of 1.4million people across a varied range of settings, and we have the challenges and opportunities you find in an inner city setting and the equal but different challenge of our rural communities. This means we can offer you a breadth of experience in a short time, we can keep you busy, stimulated and above all we can enable you to reach your full potential, helping us to reach ours.

“We are looking for problem solvers, the curious and the tenacious. People who have the desire to follow every lead, uncover the facts and seek results. We’re looking for the best available and if you believe that is you, we look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you into our brilliant force.”

The opportunity to apply to South Yorkshire Police’s detective degree holder entry route runs for three weeks from January 4, 2022 until midnight on January 25,2022.

For information, a recruitment event is to be held on January 17.