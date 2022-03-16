South Yorkshire Police in fresh appeal to track down stolen puppies taken in raid
South Yorkshire Police have launched a fresh appeal to track down three puppies stolen in a Doncaster raid.
Officers have renewed a plea for information about the whereabouts of the pups, which were snatched during a house burglary.
On January 27, police received a call to report a burglary at a property in Hatfield Woodhouse.
It is believed that offenders gained access to the property between 2pm and 6pm.
Three French Bulldog puppies and a three year-old Boston Terrier were taken.
The Boston Terrier has since been recovered in Stainforth and has been reunited with her owners.
Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding the three puppies.
If you can assist with their enquiries, call 101 quoting incident number 978 of January 27, 2022.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers to pass on information, anonymously, on their dedicated hotline through 0800 555 111.