Police officers in South Yorkshire are working to reunite an elderly man with items stolen from his home during a burglary.

The 75-year-old man’s home in Saltersbrook Road, Darfield, Barnsley, was broken into between 11.30am on Thursday, April 11 and 9.45am on Monday, April 15.

Saltersbrook Road, Darfield, Barnsley

A downstairs window was smashed to gain entry to the property.

Around 20 Lilliput Lane figurines were stolen, valued at around £2,000, in addition to a HP Printer and digital camera.

Three of the figurines are larger, one of which is the ‘Lady Windermere’ figure and the two others are train stations.

The figurines are collectors’ items and of sentimental value to the elderly man.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Darfield over the four day period when the figurines were stolen.

They also want to hear from anyone who has seen any of the items for sale.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 157 of April 15.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.