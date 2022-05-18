South Yorkshire Police: Force warns over scam calls after people targeted in crime hoax

People have been receiving automated messages claiming to be from SYP, saying their phone has been used in crime.

But the force has said the messages are ‘completely false’ and have urged people to be on their guard.

A spokesman said: “We wish to inform people of a potential telephone scam circulating in South Yorkshire after receiving reports from members of the public they had received calls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged to be on their guard to scam calls purporting to be from South Yorkshire Police.

“People are reporting an automated telephone message claiming to be from South Yorkshire Police informing the recipient their phone number has been identified as being used in crime.

"The message quotes an ‘Operation Recover’ to make itself seem more genuine.

“We can confirm this is completely false. One number reported to us as being used is 0114 324 0974.

“Please be wary of this if you receive a similar call or voicemail message.”

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a scam like this should report it to Action Fraud - the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre - by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting their website at www.actionfraud.police.uk.

Further information and advice on how to protect yourself from this kind of fraud, known as Courier Fraud, can be found here: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/a-z-of-fraud/courier-fraud