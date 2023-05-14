South Yorkshire Police doubled the amount of cocaine seized from dealers and users in one year, new figures reveal.

Home Office figures show 2.1kg of cocaine were seized by South Yorkshire Police in the year to March 2022 – up from 1.1kg the year before.

But Release, the national centre for drugs expertise, said the Government's figures on drug seizures show that despite an increase in seizes nationally drug harm and death remains high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales the quantity of cocaine seized by police forces and Border Force rose by 68 per cent from over 11,000kg in 2021 to nearly 19,000kg last year.

Home Office figures show 2.1kg of cocaine were seized by South Yorkshire Police in the year to March 2022 – up from 1.1kg the year before

Additionally, the amount of ketamine confiscated rose nearly ten-fold from 187kg to 1,837kg respectively.

The Home Office said this stark increase was the product of more high-quantity seizures.

In South Yorkshire, just 0.3kg of ketamine was seized last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niamh Eastwood, Release's executive director, said the Home Office's annual figures on drug seizures shows how futile their efforts are in stopping the illegal drug market.

“The market continues unabated, and harms continue to be at an all-time high, especially in relation to the tragedy of drug-related deaths,” Ms Eastwood said.

She added: “It is unsurprising to see cocaine at the top of the Class A seizure tables given its popularity, but despite tens of thousands of kilos of cocaine being taken off the streets there will be little impact on the availability of the drug.

“We need to start to look at what other countries are doing, ending criminal sanctions for possession offences, and exploring regulated markets and reducing the harms that people are experiencing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show there were 3,774 total drug seizures in South Yorkshire last year – up from 3,766 in 2021.

A significant amount of the drug seizures in the area last year related to cannabis plants (230,069 plants) and herbal cannabis (102kg).

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the Government will continue to back police and Border Force to use every available power to stop drugs from entering the country.

He added the figures show how effective the Government's approach has been as they “continue to go after the criminals who blight so many communities and destroy lives with these harmful substances”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regionally, police forces in Yorkshire and The Humber confiscated nine per cent of the drugs seized across England and Wales.

Forces in London (22 per cent) and in the East of England (12 per cent) seized the highest amount. After them, Border Forces seized 11 per cent of drugs confiscated nationally.

Steve Dann, Border Force chief operating officer, said: “These seizures send a clear message to anyone prepared to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed to tackle often violent and exploitative drug supply chains.

“Border Force Officers involved in these seizures can be proud of their work in stopping these dangerous drugs from entering our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad