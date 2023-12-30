An XL bully has been put to sleep after fatally injuring a puppy in South Yorkshire.

The owners of an XL bully have been bailed after their dog attacked a puppy in a South Yorkshire street.

Days before Christmas, on December 22, South Yorkshire Police was called to reports that an XL bully was out of control on Charles Street, in Skellow, at 10.20am.

It is believed that the XL bully escaped from a nearby property before attacking a chihuahua puppy that was being walked. The puppy was taken to the vets, but it sadly had to be put to sleep.

A chihuahua sustained fatal injuries when it was attacked by an XL bully shortly before Christmas in Skellow.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shortly arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control. They have since been released on bail.

Firearms officers attended the scene where the XL bully was seized. It has since been put to sleep.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “As an owner you are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether that be within your home or a public place.

“If your dog causes fear or harm, it will be you, the owner who is held accountable and, in some cases, put before the courts.