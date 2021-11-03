South Yorkshire Police deployed after body is found on Greenhill Parkway estate in Lowedges, Sheffield
Emergency services were deployed to a Sheffield estate following the discovery of a man’s body.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:28 am
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Greenhill Parkway, Lowedges, following reports that a man had been found unresponsive at around 7.17pm yesterday.
The force said a man in his 40s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”