South Yorkshire Police deployed after body is found on Greenhill Parkway estate in Lowedges, Sheffield

Emergency services were deployed to a Sheffield estate following the discovery of a man’s body.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:28 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Greenhill Parkway, Lowedges, following reports that a man had been found unresponsive at around 7.17pm yesterday.

The force said a man in his 40s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man's body was found in Low Edges, Sheffield, last night

A spokesman said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

