South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Greenhill Parkway, Lowedges, following reports that a man had been found unresponsive at around 7.17pm yesterday.

The force said a man in his 40s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man's body was found in Low Edges, Sheffield, last night