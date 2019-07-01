South Yorkshire Police consider further action against hoax callers
South Yorkshire Police are considering further action against hoax callers after receiving a high volume of calls from the public over the weekend.
The force reiterated the need for responsible use of the emergency service numbers after call handlers working at the contact centre in Atlas Court took a ‘higher volume of calls than normal’ on June 29 and 30.
Last week they also urged the public to think carefully before they called due to an unprecedented number of calls to 999 and 101.
Superintendent Bob Chapman said: “We remain under a huge amount of pressure at the moment and I would like to reiterate the need for responsible use of the emergency service numbers.
“Amongst the hundreds of genuine callers this weekend, we have identified a number of individuals who are making multiple 999 calls to us. Not one of these calls required our assistance on scene, but each one took up our call handlers’ precious time.
“Whilst we do make contingencies for repeat callers, this is causing an added burden on the service. I want to make it clear that we will be taking a firm line on individuals making nuisance or hoax calls. This could mean identification and further action being considered.
“I’m also keen to continue highlighting some of the inappropriate calls my team receive, for example in the early hours of this morning July 1 a man called 999 to ask for help to retrieve his pet cockatoo from a tree. He had also called the Fire Service. Whilst these might sound like amusing stories, they’re certainly not funny to the people waiting in the queue with a genuine emergency to report.
“Please have a look at our website, where you can find advice and helpful information about who you should call about various issues instead of police.”
For more information on when to call 101, click here or to report something online click here.