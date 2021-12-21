South Yorkshire Police confirm man and woman injured in shooting

Police officers were deployed to a house last night after reports of a shooting, South Yorkshire Police confirmed today.

By Kev Rogers
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:05 pm

Officers were deployed to a property on Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe, 9.50pm yesterday (Monday, 20 December) after it was reported that man had been shot at.

The 46-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge and a woman from the property suffered minor injuries.

Roads were reported to have been blocked by police in Armthorpe following a shooting

Neither injuries are deemed life threatening.

An investigation has been launched to find those involved and officers remain on scene conducting enquiries.