South Yorkshire Police confirm man and woman injured in shooting
Police officers were deployed to a house last night after reports of a shooting, South Yorkshire Police confirmed today.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:05 pm
Officers were deployed to a property on Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe, 9.50pm yesterday (Monday, 20 December) after it was reported that man had been shot at.
The 46-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge and a woman from the property suffered minor injuries.
Neither injuries are deemed life threatening.
An investigation has been launched to find those involved and officers remain on scene conducting enquiries.