South Yorkshire Police appeal to track down wanted man Adam Holgate in Barnsley who is on recall to prison
Police are asking for help to trace a man with ties to Barnsley who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.
Adam Holgate, 28, is wanted in connection with coercive control, kidnapping and stalking offences which are said to have taken place since June 26.
He is also wanted on recall to prison, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Holgate is described as slim and has links across Barnsley, as well as to Manchester and Skegness.
Anyone who has seen him or who many have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 204 of July 9.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.