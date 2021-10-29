Adam Holgate, 28, is wanted in connection with coercive control, kidnapping and stalking offences which are said to have taken place since June 26.

He is also wanted on recall to prison, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Holgate is described as slim and has links across Barnsley, as well as to Manchester and Skegness.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing to find wanted man Adam Holgate, who they believe could be in Barnsley.

Anyone who has seen him or who many have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 204 of July 9.