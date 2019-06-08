South Yorkshire Police appeal to trace owners of stolen jewellery
Officers have issued an appeal to trace the owner, or owners, of jewellery believed to have been stolen from Barnsley or the surrounding area.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 08 June, 2019, 11:42
Two watches and what South Yorkshire Police believe to be a section of a broach were recovered from a man from Hoyland who was arrested on Friday, June 7.
The force are keen to trace the owner, or owners, of the items so they can reunite them with their property.
Do you recognise any of the items? Do they belong to you?
If you are the owner or have any information please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 97 of June 7.