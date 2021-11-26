South Yorkshire Police appeal to find man in Rotherham death by dangerous driving case

South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to find a man who failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over a death by dangerous driving case.

By David Kessen
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:26 pm
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:27 pm

Detectives in Rotherham are asking for the public’s help to locate Ben Archer, who is wanted in connection with allegations of conspiracy of theft from a motor vehicle, failing to appear at court on September 14, 2021 for death by dangerous driving, and other offences.

The 23-year-old is described as white, slim and known to frequent Rotherham town centre, Thrybergh, Clifton, East Dene, East Herringthorpe, Sunnyside and Flanderwell.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know where he is? If you can assist our search, please contact us on 101 or live chat.”

South Yorkshire police are trying to trace Ben Archer

Anyone with information should quote incident number 409 of November 26.

