South Yorkshire Police appeal to find man in Rotherham death by dangerous driving case
South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to find a man who failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over a death by dangerous driving case.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:27 pm
Detectives in Rotherham are asking for the public’s help to locate Ben Archer, who is wanted in connection with allegations of conspiracy of theft from a motor vehicle, failing to appear at court on September 14, 2021 for death by dangerous driving, and other offences.
The 23-year-old is described as white, slim and known to frequent Rotherham town centre, Thrybergh, Clifton, East Dene, East Herringthorpe, Sunnyside and Flanderwell.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know where he is? If you can assist our search, please contact us on 101 or live chat.”
Anyone with information should quote incident number 409 of November 26.