South Yorkshire Police appeal after gang armed with machete attack man in his 70s in Worrall, Sheffield
A gang of thugs armed with a machete and a wrench attacked a man in his 70s, seriously injuring him, outside his home in Sheffield.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:55 pm
The victim was assaulted after confronting the men when they started smashing windows at his home on Mowson Crescent, in Worrall, and damaging a motorhome and car parked outside.
Police, who said officers were called on December 6, at around 9.45pm, have appealed for information following the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 898 of December 6.