South Yorkshire Police's top boss has issued an official apology for historic persecution of Sheffield's gay community.

Chief Constable of South Yorkshire, Lauren Poultney, issued the apology to the LGBT+ community for the force’s historic homophobic persecution, after a campaign.

The campaign was launched by human rights activist Peter Tatchell and backed by the comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady before his death.

Ms Poultney said her letter was an official apology from South Yorkshire Police. She said the foundation's campaign had clearly set out that the issue was not about the enforcement of the law but the persecution of people for their sexuality.

I understand the policing approach in the 1980s, early 1990s and perhaps more recently has caused many of you untold harm. Chief constable Lauren Poultney

She said: "I want you to know that I have heard you. I have reflected on the past and I understand the policing approach in the 1980s, early 1990s and perhaps more recently has caused many of you untold harm. For some, this may have influenced your view of policing, of society as a whole and even of how you fit into society. For this, I am deeply sorry.

"Whilst we cannot change history, it’s imperative we acknowledge it however uncomfortable that may be and we as a police service seek to rebuild the trust you may have once had the opportunity to place in us. I want you to know I am committed to earning your trust and confidence back in policing and feel this starts with acknowledging our failings of the past."

Mr Tatchell described the response as a forthright, generous apology that came across as passionate and genuine.

He said: "Some people in power find it hard to say sorry for past wrongs. Lauren Poultney didn’t hesitate. That marks her out as a commendable Chief Constable. We thank her. This apology does South Yorkshire police proud and will win much appreciation and praise from the LGBT+ community.

"Having drawn a line under past police homophobia, I hope this will boost LGBT+ confidence in the police and encourage more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence and sexual assault."

Mr Tatchell launched the campaign to get apologies because of concerns that in the past laws were enforced in an 'often illegal and abusive way'.