The salary for the post is between £42,783 and £47,058 a year for a 37-hour week.

The police advert reads: “We are recruiting for a Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing. This role sits within our Safety Cameras Unit supporting our South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Department.

“As Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing you will be responsible for the day to day running of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing (SCTP) on behalf of South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP).

“You will provide SYSRP, at a strategic level, with comprehensive planning, financial and performance management information.”

The successful applicant will be in charge of 44 members of staff.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, September 30.