South Yorkshire Police advertise for £47,000-a-year speed camera boss

A job is being advertised by South Yorkshire Police to run its speed camera and ticketing unit.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:37 pm

The salary for the post is between £42,783 and £47,058 a year for a 37-hour week.

The police advert reads: “We are recruiting for a Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing. This role sits within our Safety Cameras Unit supporting our South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Department.

“As Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing you will be responsible for the day to day running of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing (SCTP) on behalf of South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police is advertising for a member of staff to run its speed camera unit

“You will provide SYSRP, at a strategic level, with comprehensive planning, financial and performance management information.”

The successful applicant will be in charge of 44 members of staff.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, September 30.

Click here to find out more about the role and how to apply.

CRIME: There have been almost 60,000 speeding offences in South Yorkshire in the last year, studies show

LATEST: Speeding crackdown with £100 minimum fines planned for Sheffield's roads

Read More

Read More
Here’s where the speed cameras are located in and around Sheffield this week