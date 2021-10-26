South Yorkshire PC based in Sheffield appears at Manchester Magistrates' Court charged with speeding

A South Yorkshire Police officer based in Sheffield has appeared at court charged with speeding.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:14 am
PC Simon Crawford, aged 49, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court last Wednesday, October 20, charged with two counts of speeding.

He is due to go on trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 7 next year.

PC Simon Crawford, who is based at South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Sheffield, pictured, has been charged with two counts of speeding

Crawford, a collisions investigator based in the Operational Support Unit, was on duty on February 25, 2020, when he is alleged to have been speeding.

South Yorkshire Police said he is on ‘restricted duties’

