Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 4 how Jordan Treck, aged 28, of Pitt Street, Rotherham, had known the complainant’s family and when she had stayed with him he had touched her private parts and had sex with her.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stated: “Jordan made me believe what he was doing to me was normal and if anyone found out they would hate me.

"As I got older I realised what he was doing was wrong and I started to resent him more.

Pictured is Jordan Treck, aged 28, of Pitt Street, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to six years of custody and placed under an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he admitted two counts of sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

"I felt really powerless and tried to think what I could have done to stop him doing this to me.”

The youngster’s mother stated that her daughter lost all confidence and her mental health suffered so badly she began self-harming and wanted to take her own life.

Prosecuting barrister Ian Goldsack said Treck was an acquaintance of the victim’s family who noticed a change in the youngster’s behaviour and had picked up on her resistance to visit the defendant after he had been sending inappropriate messages.

Mr Goldsack added that a teacher had also noticed that the complainant had been upset and struggling and she disclosed that she had been sexually abused and the police were alerted.

Treck had touched the complainant’s private parts, according to Mr Goldsack, and on another occasion he had sex with her while using a condom.

Mr Goldsack said: “She had dreams about what had happened and kept thinking about it and had felt suicidal.”

He added: “She said she could not get the memories out of her head and she just wanted it to stop.”

Cleaner Treck, who worked at the Oasis food court, at Meadowhall, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child committed between September, 2017, and September, 2018.

The complainant stated: “I find it hard to trust and I feel the impact of what Jordan has done to me will never go away.”

Simon Reevell, defending, suggested Treck is immature and said the defendant is not someone whose intellectual function is commensurate with his age.

Judge Peter Kelson QC said he was satisfied Treck had also misused technical equipment as part of a “grooming process”.

He told Treck: “You were a 23 or 24-year-old man preying on a young 13-year-old child and as part of it you used telephone equipment.”

Judge Kelson said: “Your victim, aged 13, has spent the next years in a very traumatised state that has resulted in her taking overdoses – seeking to take her own life such is her mental confusion.

"You have robbed this child of her teenage years and I cannot – by any sentence – give them back to her.”

Judge Kelson sentenced Treck to six years of custody with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his access to children and technological devices.