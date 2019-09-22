South Yorkshire man on run over domestic assault and criminal damage offences arrested
A South Yorkshire man who was wanted for questioning over a domestic assault and criminal damage has been caught.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:42 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:44 pm
Darren Shaw, aged 29, from Doncaster, was also wanted for allegedly breaching a court order.
After police appealed for information about his whereabouts last month, he was detained in Stainforth this weekend.
Read More
Read MorePolice hunt continues for Doncaster man wanted for domestic assault and criminal damage
Police say they would like to thank everyone who shared their appeals.