South Yorkshire man left with ruptured spleen and head injuries after assault in his own home
A man who was assauilted in his own home has been left with serious head injuries and a ruptured spleen.
By Dan Hayes
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 20:46
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place in Wheatley at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 15.
The victim, a 60-year-old man, answered loud banging on the door of his Chelmsford Drive property before four men entered and assaulted him.
He suffered serious head injuries and a ruptured spleen.
Police enquiries are continuing and officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with any information to contact them.
If you know anything that might help with the investigation, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/76794/19.