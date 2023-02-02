A Doncaster man who violently assaulted a woman, before harassing and intimidating her in an attempt to get her to withdraw her police report, has been jailed for five years.

Liam Brown was arrested after his victim reported to police and hospital staff that he had beaten and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness.

Brown, aged 30, was charged with assault offences and while awaiting trial, began a campaign of harassment and intimidation against the victim.

PC Katie McCreadie from Doncaster CID said: “Brown repeatedly and persistently contacted the victim, using intimidation and fear in an attempt to get her to withdraw her statements to the police and stop legal proceedings going ahead. I applaud the victim in this case for her unwavering courage, as she refused to bend to Brown’s will and ensured she notified police of his continued criminal behaviour.

Liam Brown - jailed for five years

“As a result, Brown was charged with further offences and remanded into custody pending trial. While he pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, he refused to acknowledge his violent crimes and his victim was faced with giving evidence before a court. The jury has found Brown guilty of numerous other offences and now he is behind bars.”

Brown, formerly of Riverside College Road, was jailed for five years and given a ten-year restraining order at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday. The previous day, he was found guilty of assault occasioning ABH and harassment with intent to cause fear of violence following a short trial.

