Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 19 how Andrew Mellor, aged 33, of Scholars Gate, Cudworth, Barnsley, climbed into a couple’s family’s home through a window and damaged doors.

Ian West, prosecuting, said the complainant who was in her family home on Cypress Road, Kendray, Barnsley, became aware of a man banging on her door before she saw him climbing through a window.

Mr West added Mellor was shouting his ex-partner’s name claiming she had “grassed” on him and he damaged doors and a gas fire.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a booze-fuelled South Yorkshire man climbed into the wrongly-targeted property during a "bizarre" burglary and left a trail of damage.

Recorder Craig Hassall QC told Mellor: “In July, 2019, you committed what has been referred to properly as a bizarre offence. A bizarre offence which is properly described as a particular type of burglary.

"A burglary, not with intent to steal, but to cause damage. That offence arose out of a mistaken case of identity.”

Recorder Hassall recognised the offence must have been “terrifying” for the couple who had children in the house.

Mellor, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the burglary from July 6, 2019.

Rebecca Stevens, defending, said: “This offence is indeed a bizarre one and that perhaps lends some support to Mr Mellor’s condition in that he committed this offence while in drink and he has no recollection of it.”

Ms Stevens added Mellor is remorseful and he has insight into his offending which was linked to alcohol consumption.