South Yorkshire man charged with attempted murder after city centre stabbing

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A South Yorkshire man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing earlier this weekend.

It is reported that on Friday, July 26, at 10.25pm, a man who was working in Doncaster city centre suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Thompson, aged 33, of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

He will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Monday, July 29.

Related topics:DoncasterHospitalSouth Yorkshire