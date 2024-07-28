South Yorkshire man charged with attempted murder after city centre stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing earlier this weekend.

It is reported that on Friday, July 26, at 10.25pm, a man who was working in Doncaster city centre suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Thompson, aged 33, of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

