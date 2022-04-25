South Yorkshire man caught with cannabis plants was using drugs to ease his disabilities

A man who was caught with six cannabis plants had been using the drugs to help him with his disability problems.

By Jon Cooper
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:52 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:23 am

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 22 how Callum Calladine, aged 31, of Manor Close, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted producing the class B drug after he had been found with six cannabis plants valued at between £1,494 and £2,416 at his home.

Beverley Wright, prosecuting, said police who raided the property where they found the plants with cannabis were told by Calladine the drugs were for personal use.

Recorder Andrew Smith, recognised Calladine had thought cannabis would help with his disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a South Yorkshire man caught with cannabis plants at his home claimed he had been using the class B drug to self-medicate and ease his disability problems.

He said: “The prosecution accepts what you have to say. I accept it was not your intent to supply or even worse to sell cannabis on.”

Recorder Smith sentenced Calladine to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He warned Calladine not to self-medicate because if he re-offends he will face a different outcome.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield burglar was tracked down after accidentally leaving his bank card with...