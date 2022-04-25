Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 22 how Callum Calladine, aged 31, of Manor Close, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted producing the class B drug after he had been found with six cannabis plants valued at between £1,494 and £2,416 at his home.

Beverley Wright, prosecuting, said police who raided the property where they found the plants with cannabis were told by Calladine the drugs were for personal use.

Recorder Andrew Smith, recognised Calladine had thought cannabis would help with his disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a South Yorkshire man caught with cannabis plants at his home claimed he had been using the class B drug to self-medicate and ease his disability problems.

He said: “The prosecution accepts what you have to say. I accept it was not your intent to supply or even worse to sell cannabis on.”

Recorder Smith sentenced Calladine to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.