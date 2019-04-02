South Yorkshire man admits stabbing his wheelchair-bound neighbour 

A South Yorkshire man has admitted stabbing his wheelchair-bound neighbour multiple times in a New Year’s Day attack.

Jake Bartholomew-Mann, of Romney Close, Flanderwell pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Bartholomew-Mann, 24, had been due to stand trial accused of attempted murder today, but entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge after the Crown Prosecution Service agreed they could accept it.

His victim, Neil Pearce, who lived on the same estate as him, was left with nine stab wounds and various other injuries following the attack on January 1 this year.

Mr Pearce was present in court today to see Bartholomew-Mann enter his guilty plea.

Mr Justice Nicklin adjourned sentence until April 30, to allow for the preparation of reports, and remanded Bartholomew-Mann into custody.

He told Bartholomew-Mann: “In light of your guilty pleas I’m now going to adjourn sentencing. That is because I require a report to be prepared.

“That is going to be an important report, and you will need to liaise with the probation service in the preparation of the report.

“It is in your interest for that to be done.”

