South Yorkshire man, 76, who sexually assaulted vulnerable teenage girl is spared jail
A South Yorkshire pensioner who repeatedly sexually assaulted a vulnerable teenage girl has been spared from jail.
Cyril Snowden, of Warren Crescent, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault spanning multiple incidents against the girl that took place between 2018 and 2020.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 12, the 76-year-old was told he was now barred from having any contact with children and he was placed on the sex offenders register.
Read More
He was handed a prison sentence of 18 months suspended for a year, and he was told he must attend rehabilitation days.
Sitting judge Mr Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC said: “The impact of this kind of offending on a children is something that can not be assessed at this stage.
"What is lawful for citizens – to have contact with a child under the age of 16 – becomes unlawful for you as of now.”