Cyril Snowden, of Warren Crescent, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault spanning multiple incidents against the girl that took place between 2018 and 2020.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 12, the 76-year-old was told he was now barred from having any contact with children and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how an elderly Barnsley man, Cyril Snowden, was spared immediate jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

He was handed a prison sentence of 18 months suspended for a year, and he was told he must attend rehabilitation days.

Sitting judge Mr Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC said: “The impact of this kind of offending on a children is something that can not be assessed at this stage.