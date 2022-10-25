Sheffield Crown Court has also dealt with too many cases where killers have been jailed for taking people’s lives after inflicting physical violence upon their victims with tragic consequences.
These highlighted cases include two half-brothers who beat a disabled man to death In Doncaster, a convicted a peadophile who beat a fellow hospital patient to death in Rotherham and a Sheffield thug who punched a man to the ground where he smashed his head and later died.
Killer Kyle Martin, aged 22 at the time of sentencing in May, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, was found not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of murder but he admitted manslaughter after the death of Dean Williamson. His brother Gareth Leach, aged 28 when sentenced, of Brameld Road, Swinton, was also found not guilty of murder by a trial jury after the joint attack on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham, in October, 2021. But the court heard Martin had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his arrest and Leach had pleaded guilty to manslaughter just before the trial. Both Martin and Leach were sentenced to nine years of custody each.
Killer Gareth Leach, pictured, and his brother Kyle Martin, both beat a disabled man to death over the theft of a mobility scooter. Leach, aged 28 when sentenced in May, of Brameld Road, Swinton, was found not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of murder but he admitted manslaughter after the death of Dean Williamson. Martin, aged 22 at the time of sentencing, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, was also found not guilty of murder after the joint attack on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham, in October, 2021. But the court heard Martin had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his arrest and Leach had pleaded guilty to manslaughter just before the trial. Both Martin and Leach were sentenced to nine years of custody each. Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser said Mr Williamson was beaten, kicked and stamped on and lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Boozed-up convicted paedophile Paul Franks, pictured, was put behind bars after he attacked and killed a fellow inpatient on a hospital ward. Franks, aged 48 at the time of sentencing in June, of Cinderhill Lane, Sheffield, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to eight years of custody after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of fellow inpatient Paul Reed at Rotherham District General Hospital and after he had breached a community order. The court heard how Franks rushed at Mr Reed before putting him in a headlock and dropping him to the floor where he smashed his head and later died from bleeding on the brain.
