3. Gareth Leach

Killer Gareth Leach, pictured, and his brother Kyle Martin, both beat a disabled man to death over the theft of a mobility scooter. Leach, aged 28 when sentenced in May, of Brameld Road, Swinton, was found not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of murder but he admitted manslaughter after the death of Dean Williamson. Martin, aged 22 at the time of sentencing, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, was also found not guilty of murder after the joint attack on William Street, at Parkgate, Rotherham, in October, 2021. But the court heard Martin had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his arrest and Leach had pleaded guilty to manslaughter just before the trial. Both Martin and Leach were sentenced to nine years of custody each. Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser said Mr Williamson was beaten, kicked and stamped on and lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Photo: SYP