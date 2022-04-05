Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 4 how Jamie Woodcock, aged 36, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, defrauded a nurse out of £440 for gardening work he never completed and he also defrauded two further customers out of £4,125 and over £500 for building work that was never done.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Woodcock had also grabbed his partner and pinned her to a wall after she had refused to help him hire a vehicle and when she finally helped him to hire a Kia Sportage he stole the vehicle.

He told Woodcock: “Some of these crimes were very mean-spirited for which prison must be imposed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Woodcock, aged 36, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, defrauded a nurse out of £440 for gardening work he never completed and he also defrauded two further customers out of £4,125 and over £500 for building work that was never done.

Judge Richardson revealed Woodcock had warned his partner not to call the police because he had a tracker on her phone and he threatened to harm her and her children if she told anyone about his behaviour towards her before she agreed to help hire the Kia Sportage.

Woodcock, who has previous convictions, admitted the gardening fraud from the summer of 2020, the building frauds from between December, 2020, and February, 2021, using coercive and controlling behaviour against his partner and the theft of a vehicle between October and November, 2020.

He also admitted stealing scrap metal from December, 2020, and to breaching a previously imposed suspended prison sentence from August, 2020.

However, the court heard while Woodcock has been remanded in custody he has accessed educational courses, become a counsellor for prisoners and when he is released he hopes to work and establish contact with his children.

Pictured is Jamie Woodcock, aged 36, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years of custody after he pleaded guilty to: controlling and coercive behaviour; the theft of a vehicle; two matters of fraud where he took money for building work never completed; one matter of fraud where he took money for gardening work never completed; and to the theft of scrap metal.

Judge Richardson told Woodcock: "If ever there should be any further criminality by you, rest-assured you will not be able to deploy the mitigation you have deployed on this occasion.

“These crimes were extremely mean but also I am pleased that while you are in custody you have been using your time sensibly and have become a trusted member of the prison community.”