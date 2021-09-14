South Yorkshire burglar held knife to woman's throat after her naked partner fled to seek help

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 7 how Blair Brooke, aged 29, of Radcliffe Road, Athersley North, Barnsley, raided the property on Victoria Road, Royston, Barnsley, while masked in a balaclava.

David Webster, prosecuting, said the victim, who lives with her young son, had gone to bed when she heard a noise and told her partner to get out in the hope he would get help.

He was naked when he fled into the street outside.

Pictured is Blair Brooke, aged 29, of Radcliffe Road, Athersley North, Barnsley, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to six years of custody after he admitted committing an aggravated burglary in Barnsley while he had a knife.

The woman was met at the top of the stairs by the defendant and was pushed back into a room, according to Mr Webster as he outlined the details of the incident.

Mr Webster said Brooke took the woman’s mobile phone from her, went through cupboards and searched the complainant’s top after he had smashed his way through a back door to gain entry to the house.

Sentencing Brooke, Recorder Shakil Najib said: “You took her phone and smashed it and forced her downstairs and put your hands into her top to see if she was hiding money.”

Mr Webester added that at some point during the ordeal the defendant put a knife to the throat of the complainant while demanding to know where her money was.

Recorder Shakil Najib told Brooke: “She described being in fear and she said she had a panic attack during the incident and she also described being in fear of repercussions.”

Mr Webster said police were deployed to the area when they became aware of the complainant’s partner, who had been seen running through the streets naked and they went to Victoria Road.

Brooke, who has previous convictions for offences including robbery, affray and assaults, pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary from January 6 when £470 in cash was taken.

Recorder Najib – who said there was little to be said by way of mitigation – sentenced Brooke to six years of custody.